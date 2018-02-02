Embraer says has not gotten proposal from Boeing, but talks ongoing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said in a securities filing on Friday it has not received any official new proposal from Boeing about a possible tie-up, but said it is in talks about a joint venture that could create a third company.

A Brazilian government source told Reuters the latest proposal for a tie-up between Boeing Co (BA.N) and Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) included the creation of a third company. But Embraer said in its filing that no deal is guaranteed.