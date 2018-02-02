FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Business News
February 2, 2018 / 3:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Boeing says structure of possible Embraer tie-up not defined

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazil-based spokeswoman for Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Friday that the structure of a potential tie-up with Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) was “still being studied” and nothing about a possible partnership had yet been defined.

    A Brazilian government source told Reuters on Friday that the latest proposal for a tie-up between the planemakers would include the creation of a third company, as the top economics correspondent at Globo TV first reported.

    Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Susan Thomas

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.