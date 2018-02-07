FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Big Story 13
February 7, 2018 / 6:12 AM / in 9 hours

Embraer says still in talks with Boeing, Brazil government on tie-up structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Embraer SA, Brazilian government authorities and Boeing Co. are still in talks for a potential combination of the Brazilian planemaker and Boeing, a senior official from Embraer said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Singapore Airshow, John Slattery, the CEO of Embraer’s commercial aviation business, told a news conference that Embraer had not yet received a proposal from Boeing. “The only reason for that is the parties continue to work on identifying structures that might work,” he said.

A Brazilian newspaper reported on Tuesday that Boeing had presented a plan to Brazil’s government that would give it a stake of up to 90 percent in a new venture encompassing Embraer’s commercial jet business.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Jamie FreedEditing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.