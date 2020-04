Boeing-Embraer deal hits roadblock as deadline nears: sources

FILE PHOTO: An Embraer E195-2 is seen on display, sporting a livery combining a lion's head with an integrated circuit design, during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 17 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A $4.2 billion deal for Boeing (BA.N) to buy the civil jetmaking arm of Brazil’s Embraer (EMBR3.SA) has hit a roadblock over implementation, leaving its fate uncertain unless a breakthrough can be found quickly, people familiar with the talks said.

The companies have been in discussions to assess whether various contractual conditions have been met for the tie-up, including the way a new venture 80%-owned by Boeing would be set up and funded, and have the rest of Friday to resolve the issue.

The deal also depends on delayed approval from the European Union which has said it needs until August to complete its anti-trust probe after the deal was cleared by other regulators, but this is not seen as the main stumbling block.

Neither company agreed to comment.