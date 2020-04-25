Business News
April 25, 2020 / 1:20 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Boeing pulls out of Embraer merger talks: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

PARIS/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has told the Brazilian planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) that Embraer has not met conditions needed to complete a civil aerospace tie-up, meaning the $4.2 billion deal is off for the foreseeable future, two people familiar with the matter said.

In a letter late on Friday, Embraer declined to agree to an extension to an April 24 deadline to close the deal, which calls for Boeing to buy 80% of Embraer’s commercial aerospace activities, the sources said.

Boeing later confirmed the decision. Embraer, the world’s third largest planemaker, declined to comment.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, Tim Hepher; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below