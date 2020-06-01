Boeing takes Embraer to arbitration over failed aviation deal

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has taken former partner Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) to arbitration over a failed $4.2 billion deal, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Monday night.

So far, it has only been publicly known that Embraer had taken Boeing to arbitration, angered by how the U.S. planemaker abruptly broke off that deal in April after years of working together.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.