January 27, 2020 / 9:26 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Brazil antitrust regulator gives nod to Boeing-Embraer deal

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Technical staff at Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co’s (BA.N) purchase of Embraer SA’s (EMBR3.SA) commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on the agency’s website.

Cade’s top administrative council could still call for a reconsideration of the case, putting the matter to a vote.

Boeing has offered to pay $4.2 billion for 80% of Embraer’s commercial jet division, which builds passenger jets in the 70- to 150-seat segment.

That puts it in direct competition with next-generation jets designed by Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) and acquired by Europe’s Airbus SE (AIR.PA), which rebranded them the A220 program.

The Boeing-Embraer deal is still under investigation pending regulatory approval in the European Union which has set an April 30 deadline to decide on the case.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler and Marguerita Choy

