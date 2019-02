FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Thursday that a domestic court had dismissed a lawsuit filed by minority shareholders seeking to prevent a proposed sale of 80 percent of its commercial planes division to Boeing.

Embraer’s shareholders are scheduled to have a final vote on the deal on Feb. 26.