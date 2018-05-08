FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 8, 2018 / 4:10 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Brazil defense minister 'certain' of Boeing-Embraer tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna said on Tuesday he is “certain” that planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) will complete a deal for a tie-up with Boeing Co (BA.N) “this year” and that the talks are in “advanced stages.”

The E2-190 jet is seen during a ceremony as Embraer delivers first jet to Norway's Wideroe at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

The Boeing and Embraer partnership would create a new company in which the U.S. planemaker would have an 80.01 percent stake and the Brazilian firm 19.99 percent, Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported last month, citing unnamed sources. That report added that this was a model supported by the Brazilian government.

    Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Christian Plumb

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.