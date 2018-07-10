FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 2:37 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Brazil development bank chief says Boeing-Embraer is 'good deal'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The head of Brazilian development bank BNDES said on Tuesday that a proposed partnership between planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) and U.S. peer Boeing Co (BA.N) “is certainly a good deal.”

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File photo

Dyogo Oliveira said he is going to meet an Embraer representative on Tuesday to discuss the joint venture, without providing more details. BNDES holds a 5.4 percent stake in Embraer through its investment arm BNDES Participações SA.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

