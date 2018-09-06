Brazil judge rules defense council must assess Embraer deal: report

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge ruled that President Michel Temer must convene a council of military representatives and politicians to analyze planemaker Embraer SA’s (EMBR3.SA) deal with Boeing Co (BA.N), newspaper Valor Economico said on its website on Thursday.

The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

The so-called National Defense Council is comprised of the heads of the House and the Senate; the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force; the vice president; and several cabinet ministers.

The judge argued that Brazilians would not be determine a decision taken solely by an Embraer shareholder assembly given that the planemaker’s main shareholders are foreign investment firms, the paper said, citing a court decision.

Judge Victorio Giuzio Neto did not issue any decision on a motion filed by congressmen from the leftist Workers’ Party requesting the end of negotiations between Embraer and Boeing.

Embraer and the court did not immediately comment on the matter.