FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said that it was in talks with Boeing (BA.N) to extend the date to close its deal from the current April 24 deadline.

Embraer said there are no assurance of the closure of the deal with Boeing or dates that it could be closed.