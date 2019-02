FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A federal court in Brazil has lifted an injunction that had prohibited Embraer SA from holding a shareholders’ meeting to approve a tie-up with Boeing Co, the Brazilian planemaker said.

There is now no obstacle to holding the shareholders meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, the company said in securities filing.