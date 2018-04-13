FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 13, 2018 / 9:32 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Brazil's Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Friday that he has not yet received a proposal for a tie-up between Boeing (BA.N) and Brazilian planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) that is expected to entail the creation of a third company.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Speaking to reporters on arrival at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Temer said the proposal was still being studied. Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday that a proposal submitted to the Brazilian government on Tuesday had the companies closer to a deal, but that there were still issues to be ironed out.

    Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.