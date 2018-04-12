FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) and Boeing Co (BA.N) are discussing setting up a new company focused on commercial aviation but have not yet reached an accord, the Brazilian planemaker said in a Thursday securities filing.

The Boeing building is seen next to Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The arrangement would exclude Embraer’s defense and “potentially” its business jet divisions from the alliance, the filing said. Reuters reported earlier in the day that a new proposal had been submitted to Brazil’s government on Tuesday but there were still issues to be ironed out.

    Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Leslie Adler

