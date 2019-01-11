Embraer board OKs next steps on partnership with Boeing: filing

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Friday said its board has authorized the company to take steps toward implementing a proposed partnership with Boeing Co (BA.N), after receiving consent from Brasilia.

Embraer’s board authorized management to sign the master transaction agreement related to the partnership on commercial aviation, as well as the contribution agreement to create the joint venture that will manage development of the KC-390 aircraft.