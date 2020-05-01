Embraer suffered 'pain' in preparing Boeing deal, commercial head says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of the commercial aircraft unit of Embraer (EMBR3.SA) defended the benefits of a $4.2-billion tie-up abandoned by Boeing Co (BA.N) but said the Brazilian aerospace group was focusing on its future as a re-united company.

CEO John Slattery said Embraer had incurred “pain” and costs in separating jetliners from defense and business-jet activities in preparation for the merger, including a loss of deliveries in January, but declined to comment on arbitration now under way.

Speaking in a webinar hosted by Aviation Week, Slattery said he was convinced that the commercial aerospace partnership with Boeing would have provided “extraordinary benefits” to airline customers who had expressed disappointment at its collapse.

Boeing has said Embraer failed to honor its commitments.