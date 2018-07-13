Embraer unions say they get no job protection pledge after Boeing deal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Embraer SA’s (EMBR3.SA) unions did not succeed in getting a job protection commitment in a meeting on Friday with the planemaker’s chief executive after a deal with Boeing Co (BA.N), the unions said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

CEO Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva said during the meeting at Sao Paulo’s Embraer offices that he could not guarantee all jobs would be kept.

The two aircraft manufacturers last week announced a $4.75 billion joint venture giving Boeing a controlling stake in Embraer’s commercial aircraft arm.

The unions, which estimate that around 300 workers have been fired by Embraer this year, say they will pressure the Brazilian government to veto the deal between Embraer and Boeing Co.