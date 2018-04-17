Embraer names Nelson Salgado as new CFO: filing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Embraer SA on Tuesday named as its new chief financial officer Nelson Salgado, who is currently head of external affairs and corporate communications at the Brazilian planemaker, according to a securities filing.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

Salgado has worked at Embraer for more than three decades, rising through the ranks of engineers to run planning and strategy in recent years. He will take over from José Antonio Filippo, who joined Embraer as CFO in 2012 and is stepping down immediately “to dedicate himself to new professional projects,” according to the filing.