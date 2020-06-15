Embraer swaps commercial aviation chief after failed Boeing deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Monday it was replacing the head of its commercial aviation unit after a planned deal to have Boeing Co (BA.N) take over that division fell apart in April.

Embraer said it had promoted Arjan Meijer to replace John Slattery, who under the original plan was going to become a Boeing executive in charge of the Embraer partnership. Slattery will become President and CEO of GE Aviation, the aircraft lessor reported separately on Monday.