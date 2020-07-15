Brazil's Embraer says Helvetic to convert orders to bigger aircraft: filing

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker /File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said Helvetic Airways has reached an agreement to convert four firm orders to the larger aircraft E195-E2 from the original E190-E2s.

The deal, which includes 12 E190-E2s with purchase rights for a further 12 and conversion rights to the E195-E2, had been announced in September 2018. Embraer said it has already delivered five aircraft and the remaining seven are valued at $480 million.