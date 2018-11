FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Monday American Airlines (AAL.O) has placed a firm order for 15 E175 jets, a contract valued at $705 million, according to a securities filing.

Including prior orders, American Airlines now has 104 such jets on order, Embraer said.