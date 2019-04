FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday it has signed a firm order for 10 E195-E2 jets with Nigerian airline Air Peace, worth $2.12 billion if all purchase rights are exercised, according to a securities filing.

The order will be included in Embraer’s backlog for the second quarter of 2019, the company said.