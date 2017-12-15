FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 5:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Embraer eyes 2024 commercial launch for Uber partnership: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A partnership that Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has struck with U.S. ride-hailing application Uber Technologies Inc will launch its first test flight in 2020, and aims to start commercial service in 2024, an executive said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists in Sao Paulo, Embraer Chief Executive Paulo Cesar de Souza said the business model and financial commitments of the partnership are yet to be defined. Embraer and Uber have previously said they are developing electric vehicles with vertical takeoff and landing to serve as an urban taxi service.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

