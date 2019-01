FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Wednesday lowered its revenue projection for 2018 by $300 million, hurt by fewer deliveries of executive jets and a runway testing incident with its new military cargo jet.

Embraer is in the midst of finalizing a deal with Boeing in which it expects to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation division for $4.2 billion.