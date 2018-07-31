FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 3:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Embraer CEO: Boeing joint venture may close early 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A proposed joined venture between Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) and Boeing Co (BA.N), originally slated to close by the end of next year, could be finalized earlier in 2019, Embraer Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva said on Tuesday.

Silva told analysts on an earnings call that the company was exploring ways to expedite antitrust review of the deal, which also requires approval of the Brazilian government.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Brad Haynes; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
