Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery "closer to end of the year"

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is likely to deliver the first of its KC-390 military cargo jets to the Brazilian Air Force “closer to the end of the year,” an executive said on Friday, updating a forecast of the first delivery in 2018.

On an earnings call with journalists, executives also said the company is not expecting to see another increase in coming quarters of writedowns on the company’s portfolio of used ERJ-145 aircraft. The impairments boosted “other” operating expenses to $29.7 million in the first quarter, but that line should return to around $20 million to $25 million per quarter during the rest of the year, an executive said. [L1N1S40CE]