Embraer CFO says weaker 2018 unrelated to Airbus-Bombardier JV

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A weaker 2018 performance outlook for Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) is not related to a newly announced partnership between Airbus SA (AIR.PA) and Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO), which should have a limited effect on the Brazilian planemaker next year, Chief Financial Officer Jose Filippo told journalists on Friday.

Filippo said Embraer’s preliminary 2018 forecast for weaker revenue and profitability was due to the inefficiency of parallel assembly lines as the company transitions to next-generation aircraft.