SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, reported a first-quarter net loss of $12.3 million, compared to a net profit of $53.2 million a year earlier.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

The Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Friday that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 26 percent to $89.5 million.