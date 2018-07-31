FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
July 31, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Embraer falls to $126.5 million loss on fewer deliveries, defense

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Tuesday fell to a second-quarter net loss of $126.5 million on fewer commercial and executive jet deliveries and a steep drop in revenue at its defense aircraft division.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File photo

That missed the $48 million net profit expected by six analysts in a Thomson Reuters survey and was down from a profit of $62 million a year earlier.

Embraer this month reported a 20 percent drop in jet deliveries to airlines, weighing on revenue in its commercial aviation operations.

The unit is set to join a joint venture with Boeing Co (BA.N) under plans expected to close next year.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 83 percent to $44 million, missing an average forecast of $142.5 million.

Embraer initially reported earnings in Brazilian reais, before releasing its results in U.S. dollars.

The company said consolidated revenue fell by 29 percent to $1.26 billion due to lower deliveries of commercial and executive jets.

Embraer also reported a significant 88 percent decline in defense segment revenue to $34 million hurt by cost base revisions related to its KC-390 development contract.

Reporting by Ana Mano and Marcelo Rochabrun, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.