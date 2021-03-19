Embraer narrows losses in fourth quarter on higher plane deliveries

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer on Friday reported its best quarter so far during the COVID-19 pandemic, narrowing losses to just $3 million while delivering more jets in the period than in the first nine months of the year combined.

But it remains unclear if the worst has passed for Embraer or if more challenges lie ahead, because so much of the company’s 2021 sales happened in the last three months of the year. The fourth quarter already tended to be Embraer’s strongest before the pandemic.

The world’s No. 3 planemaker will not issue forward-looking guidance because it says its outlook remains uncertain, but noted that it had had no commercial jet orders canceled and that it had finished downsizing its workforce.

In a presentation, Embraer said it considers 2021 to be a year to “defend and grow market share” while 2022 will begin a period to “capture Embraer’s full potential.”

Overall in 2020, Embraer lost $732 million, more than double its loss for 2019 due to the pandemic’s crippling effect on air travel and the collapse of its $4.2 billion deal with Boeing Co in April.

Embraer’s main business is selling regional commercial jets but it was also its segment most affected by the pandemic.

Deliveries fell by half from 2019. While the planemaker delivered 28 commercial jets in the fourth quarter, it only delivered 16 in the previous 9 months.

The result was that Embraer’s fourth-quarter revenue came in at $1.8 billion, just 12% lower than a year earlier, even though full-year revenue was down 31%.

Embraer’s order backlog, which is mostly represented by jet orders, stands at least at a four-year low, valued at $14 billion.