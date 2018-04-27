Embraer posts $12 million loss on slow deliveries, writedowns

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Friday posted a net loss due to weaker aircraft deliveries and writedowns on used airliners as major sales activity stayed quiet amid tie-up talks with Boeing Co (BA.N).

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

The world’s third-largest commercial planemaker reported a first-quarter net loss of $12.3 million, compared to a net profit of $53.2 million a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Boeing and Embraer announced in December that they were negotiating a “potential combination” and confirmed this month it could involve a new company producing commercial jets, excluding Embraer’s defense operations and perhaps its business jet unit.

Embraer shares are up more than 40 percent since news of the talks broke, but big orders have remained in limbo as airlines wait to see whether Boeing will integrate Embraer’s regional E-Jets into its line-up, yielding possible perks and cost savings.

Embraer’s transition to a new generation of commercial jets has also pushed up costs and hurt demand for the prior family of aircraft.

Its firm order backlog excluding most service contracts continued to slip in the quarter to $18.1 billion at the end of March from $18.3 billion in December and a peak of $22.9 billion in June 2015. Under a new accounting method including all service and support contracts, the backlog – a gauge of future revenue – totaled $19.5 billion in March.

Net revenue slipped 5 percent from a year earlier due to fewer deliveries of airliners and business jets, partially offset by a 63 percent increase in defense revenue.

With less overall revenue to dilute fixed costs, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 26 percent to $89.5 million.

Embraer also reported one-off operating expenses of $29.7 million, driven in part by expectations of a larger writedown on its portfolio of used commercial jets.