Embraer posts $21 million loss as it nears deal with Boeing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) reported a third-quarter net loss of 84 million reais ($21 million) amid a drop in commercial jet deliveries as it worked to finalize the terms of a deal to sell 80 percent of that division to Boeing Co (BA.N).

The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The results missed the consensus forecast of a quarterly net profit of 4.2 million reais in a Refinitiv poll of analysts, and was well below a profit of 355 million reais in the same period last year.

Overall revenue fell 12 percent year-on-year, and revenue in the commercial aircraft unit fell 30 percent.

The value of firm orders in Embraer’s backlog, a gauge of expected revenue, hit a five-year low this quarter, as Jet Blue (JBLU.O) switched an order to rival Airbus (AIR.PA).

Embraer also removed a firm order for 100 passenger jets from its backlog amid uncertainty over whether pilots would agree to fly its E175-E2 planes for U.S. regional airlines.

Analysts at investment bank BTG Pactual said the results were “soft” with “weak margins across the board” as expected.

Much now depends on Embraer being able to complete the sale of 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing.

The deal was agreed in July but it was only this week, after far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil’s presidential election, that Embraer received clear signals the government was likely to approve the sale.

Bolsonaro’s likely future defense minister told Reuters that the president-elect was in favor of the tie-up and that it could be approved before the new year.

“We don’t believe Embraer shares are pricing-in upside from the (Boeing) deal,” the BTG Pactual note said.

Shares in the Brazilian planemaker opened 1 percent lower on Tuesday before joining a rally on the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP, rising 3 percent in late morning trading.

Embraer is not likely to close the Boeing deal before the second half of 2019, Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva told journalists on a call.

The sale will force Embraer to sustain the company largely on the back of its executive jet and defense divisions, both of which have operated at a loss in recent quarters.

Embraer’s business jet division registered an operating loss of 32 million reais for the first nine months of the year, while its defense division had an operating loss of 443 million reais.

($1 = 3.7172 reais)