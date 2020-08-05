Embraer's commercial aviation revenue plummets by 82% on coronavirus pandemic

FILE PHOTO: E2-195 plane with Brazil's No. 3 airline Azul SA logo is seen during a launch event in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer said on Wednesday that revenue at its commercial aviation segment, usually its largest and most profitable, had tumbled 82% to $109 million in the second quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Embraer, like its larger planemaker rivals Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N), has seen demand tumble as the pandemic ground air travel to a halt. The company reported a net loss of $315 million in the quarter.