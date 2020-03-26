Planemaker Embraer posts fourth-quarter loss, suspends 2020 guidance due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Embraer logos are pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) on Thursday reported a net loss of $209.8 million for the last quarter of 2019, as the manufacturer grapples with the coronavirus outbreak that so far has led it to suspend production in Brazil.

Embraer said it had also suspended its 2020 financial guidance.

The planemaker disclosed an impairment charge of $71.6 million in its executive jets division that weighed over its fourth-quarter net income result.