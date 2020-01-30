Skywest orders 20 old-generation Embraer jets as order for newer jets remains paused

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

(Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Thursday that U.S. regional carrier SkyBest Inc (SKYW.O) had signed a firm order for 20 E175 planes from the E1 generation, worth close to $1 billion, as an order for a newer, more efficient plane remains in limbo.

Skywest ordered as many as 100 next-generation Embraer planes, known as the E2 line, but pilots in the United States have so far declined to fly it due to contract restrictions. Embraer has removed Skywest’s order for the newer E175-E2 from its financial statements.