Brazil's Embraer says most workers at Sao Jose dos Campos factory not on strike

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Most workers at Brazilian planemaker Embraer’s (EMBR3.SA) factory in Sao Jose dos Campos are not on strike, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that around 80% of productive and administrative staff are working.

Earlier on Tuesday, the metal workers' union in the city in the state of Sao Paulo said workers were on strike and that production had been fully halted. Embraer shares were last down 2%, underperforming the broader Bovespa index which was down 0.5% .BVSP.