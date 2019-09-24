Strike at Brazil's Embraer halts production at Sao Jose dos Campos plant: union

Police officers take position in front of the Embraer's plant in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Workers at Brazilian planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) started a strike on Tuesday that halted production at its plant in São José dos Campos, according to a statement from the metal workers’ union in the city.

Embraer, which agreed to sell a controlling stake in its commercial aircraft arm to Boeing Co. (BA.N), had no immediate comment on the labor action. The union’s statement said the strike would “last indefinitely.”

Related Coverage Brazil's Embraer says most workers at Sao Jose dos Campos factory not on strike

“This is the first stoppage at the factory in five years,” the statement said, referring to Embraer’s plant in São José dos Campos.

Workers are demanding a real-term salary increase - one that exceeds the rate of inflation - which they have not received over the past four years, the union said.

Embraer workers have rejected the company’s proposal to adjust salaries corresponding to inflation at the rate of 3.28%and are demanding a 6.37% pay rise, the union said.