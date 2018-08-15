FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

MSCI EM currency index hits 13-month low as selloff deepens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - MSCI’s emerging market currency index .MIEM00000CUS hit its lowest level since July 2017 on Wednesday as many major emerging currencies extended their selloff in the wake of Turkey’s currency crisis.

A street trader counts out change for a customer in Durban, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

South Africa's rand ZAR= chalked up some of the biggest losses, weakening around 3 percent as ratings agency Moody's warned that the pace of fiscal consolidation in Africa's most industrialized economy had slowed.

The index, measuring a basket of 26 currencies from emerging economies against the U.S. dollar, has slipped 2.4 percent in August, taking its annual decline to 5.4 percent.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Claire Milhench

