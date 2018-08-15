MSCI EM currency index hits 13-month low as selloff deepens

LONDON (Reuters) - MSCI’s emerging market currency index .MIEM00000CUS hit its lowest level since July 2017 on Wednesday as many major emerging currencies extended their selloff in the wake of Turkey’s currency crisis.

A street trader counts out change for a customer in Durban, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

South Africa's rand ZAR= chalked up some of the biggest losses, weakening around 3 percent as ratings agency Moody's warned that the pace of fiscal consolidation in Africa's most industrialized economy had slowed.

The index, measuring a basket of 26 currencies from emerging economies against the U.S. dollar, has slipped 2.4 percent in August, taking its annual decline to 5.4 percent.