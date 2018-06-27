Strong U.S. dollar to increase credit risk for emerging markets: Moody's

(Reuters) - Rating agency Moody’s Investor Service said on Wednesday a strengthening US dollar since mid-April has increased the credit risk of several emerging markets due to currency depreciation.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

A Moody’s report said a strong dollar would also lead to a drop in foreign exchange reserves of countries such as Argentina, Ghana, Mongolia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Zambia.

Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, and Malaysia are not vulnerable in the near term, the report said.

“Countries with large current account deficits, high external debt repayments and substantial foreign-currency government debt are most exposed to the impact of a stronger US dollar,” Moody’s Global Managing Director of the Sovereign Risk Group Alastair Wilson said.

Brazil, China, India, Mexico and Russia are the least vulnerable as they are less dependent on external capital inflows, the report said.