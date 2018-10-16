Emerging market vulnerabilities at highest in three years - Deutsche Bank

LONDON (Reuters) - Trade wars, higher global interest rates, dwindling capital inflows and various country-specific problems have made emerging markets more vulnerable than any time in the last three years, Deutsche Bank warned on Tuesday.

A vendor weighs cheese for a customer at a street market in Caracas, Venezuela October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A new report from the German bank said the number of highly vulnerable countries also now exceeded those with low vulnerability for the first time since July 2014.

“Country-wise, Venezuela continues to suffer the most stress, followed by Philippines and Turkey,” the report said. “Russia and Mexico are least vulnerable and also feature as the most improved economies in a year.”

Deutsche added, that Venezuela’s strains were so extreme that it had not included it in its overall monitoring gauge.