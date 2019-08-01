Emerging market stocks outside China hit by $1.5 billion outflows in July: IIF

LONDON (Reuters) - Softer global demand and weakness in manufacturing led to a $1.5 billion outflow from stocks in emerging markets excluding China in July, according to Institute of International Finance data released on Thursday.

Equity flows into China were $2.7 billion during the month, while debt inflows to all emerging markets were $23.1 billion.

The outlook for emerging market flows outside of China remained difficult given the large amount of hot money already sucked into these markets in recent years, the IIF said, adding that this money had created a positioning overhang.