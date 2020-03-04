How low can you go? Emerging central banks cut rates for 13th month

LONDON (Reuters) - The pace of easing from emerging market central banks accelerated in February as policymakers across the world battle to shore up economies hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net eight cuts in January after a net seven reductions in January.

February marked the 13th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging market central banks since 2013.

(Graphic: EM central banks remain in easing mode - here)

For an interactive version of the above graphic, click here tmsnrt.rs/2IfMl4s.