Down they go: Emerging-market central banks keep slashing rates

Karin Strohecker, Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging-market central banks have continued to cut interest rates at a brisk clip in April as policymakers battle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net 15 cuts in April after a net 27 reductions in March - the biggest number of monthly reductions since the 2008/2009 global financial crisis.

April marked the 15th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging-market central banks since 2013.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Graphic and data reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Larry King

