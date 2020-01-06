Business News
January 6, 2020 / 12:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Heading south: Emerging central banks cut rates for 11th month in December

Karin Strohecker, Ritvik Carvalho

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging market policymakers continued their easing cycle in December, joining major central banks in efforts to shore up their economies.

Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net six cuts last month after a net eight cuts in November.

December marks the 11th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging market central banks since 2013.

(Graphic: Shifting gears click, here)

For an interactive version of the above graphic, click here here

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Graphic by Ritvik Carvalho, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below