Heading south: Emerging central banks cut rates for 11th month in December

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging market policymakers continued their easing cycle in December, joining major central banks in efforts to shore up their economies.
Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net six cuts last month after a net eight cuts in November.
December marks the 11th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging market central banks since 2013.
Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Graphic by Ritvik Carvalho, editing by Ed Osmond