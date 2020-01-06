Heading south: Emerging central banks cut rates for 11th month in December

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging market policymakers continued their easing cycle in December, joining major central banks in efforts to shore up their economies.

Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net six cuts last month after a net eight cuts in November.

December marks the 11th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging market central banks since 2013.

(Graphic: Shifting gears click, here)

For an interactive version of the above graphic, click here here