October 26, 2018 / 2:53 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

EU clears Sony to take full control of EMI Music

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Sony Corp's logo is seen at its news conference in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that it had approved Sony Corp’s (6758.T) plan to take full control of EMI Music Publishing, saying the deal would not raise competition concerns.

The Commission, which rules over competition cases in the 28-member EU, said it had cleared the transaction without conditions.

EMI Music Publishing has been jointly owned since 2012 by Sony and Mubadala Investment Co, an investment firm based in the United Arab Emirates.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
