November 4, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Abu Dhabi oil producer plans to increase production capacity: Crown Prince

Logos of ADNOC are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state-owned oil producer ADNOC plans to increase oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030, the emirate’s crown prince said in a tweet.

Abu Dhabi’s “Supreme Petroleum Council approved AED 486 billion ($132.33 billion) in capex to support ADNOC’s 5-year growth plans, including its gas strategy to become self-sufficient and a net gas exporter,” Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed also said in his tweet.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans

