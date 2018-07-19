China's CNPC wins $1.6 billion seismic survey deals from ADNOC

DUBAI (Reuters) - State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Thursday it had awarded contracts worth 5.88 billion dirhams ($1.6 billion) to an affiliate of China National Petroleum Company (CNPC) to conduct the world’s largest 3D onshore and offshore seismic survey.

The contract was awarded to CNPC subsidiary BGP Inc.

The survey will cover an area up to 53,000 square km, ADNOC said in a statement.

“The company continues to identify and unlock new opportunities and maximise value from its hydrocarbon resources and deliver on its 2030 smart growth strategy,” ADNOC said.