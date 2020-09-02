ADNOC signs $5.5 billion real estate deal with Apollo-led consortium

FILE PHOTO: Logos of ADNOC are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday it had entered into a $5.5 billion real estate investment partnership with a consortium led by Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N).

ADNOC said in a statement that the transaction will result in upfront proceeds of $2.7 billion to ADNOC and is expected to close before year-end.

“The strategic investment will leverage the rental income streams from select ADNOC real estate assets under a 24-year master lease agreement,” it added.

Under the real estate transaction, which ADNOC said was one of the region’s largest, private equity firm Apollo led a consortium of institutional investors to acquire a 49% stake in Abu Dhabi Property Leasing Holding Company (ADPLHC), which is a wholly owned affiliate of ADNOC.

The Abu Dhabi oil producing company will retain a 51% majority stake, maintaining full ownership and control over the select real estate and social infrastructure assets, it added.