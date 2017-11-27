FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE approves ADNOC's strategy to spend over $108.9 billion
November 27, 2017 / 1:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

UAE approves ADNOC's strategy to spend over $108.9 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC) has approved the strategy of state-owned oil firm the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to spend more than 400 billion dirhams ($108.90 billion), its crown prince said on Monday.

“ADNOC will expand its portfolio through strategic international downstream investments and develop Abu Dhabi’s unconventional gas resources -- cementing the UAE’s position in the global energy industry,” Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Twitter after the meeting of the SPC.

ADNOC [ADNOC.UL] has embarked on a major shake-up plan to privatize its services businesses, venture into oil trading and expand partnerships with strategic investors, its chief executive Sultan al-Jaber told Reuters in an interview last week. [nL8N1NR2TT]

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
